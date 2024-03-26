AFMC commander visits Hill AFB

(From left) Natalie Hawkins, spouse of Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander; Dede Richardson, spouse of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander; and Lori Bell, spouse of Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Center commander, are briefed on a spouse employment program March 27, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8312274
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-EF974-1148
|Resolution:
|7711x4337
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
