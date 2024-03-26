Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to Staff Sgt. Aaron Hughes, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, as he discusses EOD Flight's training March 27, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The general visited Hill AFB to get an update on missions and programs at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 17:47 Photo ID: 8312273 VIRIN: 240327-F-EF974-1117 Resolution: 7444x4963 Size: 1.62 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC commander visits Hill AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.