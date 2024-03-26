Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC commander visits Hill AFB [Image 8 of 9]

    AFMC commander visits Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to Staff Sgt. Aaron Hughes, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, as he discusses EOD Flight's training March 27, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The general visited Hill AFB to get an update on missions and programs at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8312273
    VIRIN: 240327-F-EF974-1117
    Resolution: 7444x4963
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFMC commander visits Hill AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    AFMC
    AFSC

