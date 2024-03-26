Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office Visits JBPHH to Discuss Culture of Excellence 2.0 [Image 3 of 7]

    Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office Visits JBPHH to Discuss Culture of Excellence 2.0

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Jason Knupp, Command Master Chief, Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office, speaks to Sailors and civilians assigned to Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickham about Culture of Excellence 2.0, an actionable approach to building great culture at every Navy command, March 27, 2024. The Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience is focused on building the Navy’s People, Leaders, Teams, and Families; preparing them for combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8312141
    VIRIN: 240328-N-KN989-1149
    Resolution: 6767x4834
    Size: 707.29 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    Culture of Excellence
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Rear Adm. Brett Mietus
    Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience

