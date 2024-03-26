Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office Visits JBPHH to Discuss Culture of Excellence 2.0

Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, Director of the Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience, speaks to Sailors and civilians assigned to Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickham about Culture of Excellence 2.0, an actionable approach to building great culture at every Navy command, March 27, 2024. The Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience is focused on building the Navy’s People, Leaders, Teams, and Families; preparing them for combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

