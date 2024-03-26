Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co Conducts ACV Mission Walk-through at Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 6]

    Alpha Co Conducts ACV Mission Walk-through at Camp Pendleton

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Harvin, a team leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security for approaching Amphibious Combat Vehicles during an amphibious raid mission walk-through at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2023. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8311738
    VIRIN: 240321-M-HY848-1040
    Resolution: 7952x5301
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Alpha Co Conducts ACV Mission Walk-through at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Modernization
    Ship-to-Shore
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews

