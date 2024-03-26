Alpha Co Conducts ACV Mission Walk-through at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam Hershberger, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security after exiting an Amphibious Combat Vehicle during an amphibious raid mission walk-through at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2023. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

