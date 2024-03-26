Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home [Image 2 of 2]

    Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Emiley Murphy 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    A photo from the Northern Virginia Daily on April 15, 1963, shows the American Flag at half-mast for those lost in the USS Thresher tragedy in Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8311525
    VIRIN: 240308-N-N2259-1001
    Resolution: 1235x1891
    Size: 969.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home [Image 2 of 2], by Emiley Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home

    The Heritage Hour: A Glance Into the Vital History of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home

