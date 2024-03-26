Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home

A photo from the Northern Virginia Daily on April 15, 1963, shows the American Flag at half-mast for those lost in the USS Thresher tragedy in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8311525
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-N2259-1001
|Resolution:
|1235x1891
|Size:
|969.27 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
