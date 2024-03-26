Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 13:12 Photo ID: 8311524 VIRIN: 240308-N-N2259-1002 Resolution: 1849x1805 Size: 1.04 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home [Image 2 of 2], by Emiley Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.