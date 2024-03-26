From the Northern Virginia Daily on April 13, 1963, Adm. George Anderson, Chief of Naval Operations, announces USS Thresher and the 129 aboard lost.
Log 04-24: Echoes of the USS Thresher Tragedy Here at Home
