Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Mr. Chris Meagher, toured the Defense Information School and Defense Media Activity headquarters, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, March 21, 2024. Meagher recognized several service members and Department of Defense civilians for their achievements and efforts in supporting the DOD through various media efforts. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 11:29 Photo ID: 8311288 VIRIN: 240321-M-FU507-4741 Resolution: 5251x3494 Size: 1.65 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant to Secretary of the Defense of Public Affairs' visits Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.