    Assistant to Secretary of the Defense of Public Affairs' visits Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland [Image 6 of 7]

    Assistant to Secretary of the Defense of Public Affairs' visits Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Mr. Chris Meagher, toured the Defense Information School and Defense Media Activity headquarters, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, March 21, 2024. Meagher recognized several service members and Department of Defense civilians for their achievements and efforts in supporting the DOD through various media efforts. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8311293
    VIRIN: 240321-M-FU507-3505
    Resolution: 2334x1867
    Size: 761.09 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

