USARIEM leads the way in Female Warfighter Research

Karl Friedl, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist and Performance Physiologist for the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, served as the keynote speaker of the Health and Wellness session of the 2024 Military Women's Symposium—Amplifying Women's Combat Capacity, hosted by The Valkyrie Project and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, delivering his talk entitled, "Defense Women's Health and Performance Research: What have we done for Military Women lately?" (Photo courtesy of the Valkyrie Project)

