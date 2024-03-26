USARIEM leads the way in Female Warfighter Research

Holly McClung, MS RDN CSSD, Nutritional Physiologist with the Military Performance Division at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, served as a speaker on the Health and Wellness session of the 2024 Military Women's Symposium—Amplifying Women's Combat Capacity, hosted by The Valkyrie Project and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, delivering her talk entitled, "Rise of the Female Warfighter—Built from Within" (Photo courtesy of the Valkyrie Project)

