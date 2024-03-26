Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM leads the way in Female Warfighter Research [Image 1 of 2]

    USARIEM leads the way in Female Warfighter Research

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Carey Phillips 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Holly McClung, MS RDN CSSD, Nutritional Physiologist with the Military Performance Division at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, served as a speaker on the Health and Wellness session of the 2024 Military Women's Symposium—Amplifying Women's Combat Capacity, hosted by The Valkyrie Project and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, delivering her talk entitled, "Rise of the Female Warfighter—Built from Within" (Photo courtesy of the Valkyrie Project)

    IMAGE INFO

