Joint Air Exercise during Tiger TRIUMPH

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress (right), assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, and C-130J-30 Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, fly in formation with two Republic of India MK-132 Hawks, assigned to Indian Naval Air Squadron 551 "Phantoms,” in the Bay of Bengal, Mar. 28, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

