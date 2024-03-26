A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress (right), assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, and C-130J-30 Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, fly in formation with two Republic of India MK-132 Hawks, assigned to Indian Naval Air Squadron 551 "Phantoms,” in the Bay of Bengal, Mar. 28, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8311241
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-JS660-4185
|Resolution:
|7650x5100
|Size:
|24.41 MB
|Location:
|BAY OF BENGAL
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Air Exercise during Tiger TRIUMPH [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
