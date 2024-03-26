Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Air Exercise during Tiger TRIUMPH [Image 1 of 2]

    BAY OF BENGAL

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress (center left), assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, and C-130J-30 Super Hercules (center right), assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, fly in formation with two Republic of India MK-132 Hawks, assigned to Indian Naval Air Squadron 551 "Phantoms," in the Bay of Bengal, Mar. 28, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Partnership
    Tiger TRIUMPH
    TIGERTRIUMPH
    Republic of India
    TT24

