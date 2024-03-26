U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Travers City responds to the American Mariner marine casualty in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, March 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8311235
|VIRIN:
|240328-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|2776x2082
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT