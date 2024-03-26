Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Travers City responds to the American Mariner marine casualty in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, March 28, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8311235
    VIRIN: 240328-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 2776x2082
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake
    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Casualty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT