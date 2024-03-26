Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a marine casualty in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, this morning.

    At approximately 1 a.m., the American Mariner, a 714-foot bulk cargo ship, suffered a marine casualty and struck the Mud Lake Junction Light with their bow. The vessel, which was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident, reported there were no injuries on board. The vessel is currently anchored and reported that no pollution was caused by the incident.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded with boats from Station Sault Ste. Marie, a helicopter from Air Station Traverse City and the Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, homeported in Sault Ste. Marie. The Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service has closed the St. Marys River from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes until the vessel can be safely moved from the channel.

    For more information, contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or email Joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil.

    Please follow the Coast Guard Great Lakes Twitter account at USCGGreatLakes for further updates.

