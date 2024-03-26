Coast Guard responds to marine casualty in Munuscong Lake

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Travers City responds to the American Mariner marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Travers City responds to the American Mariner marine casualty in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, March 28, 2024. see less | View Image Page

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a marine casualty in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, this morning.



At approximately 1 a.m., the American Mariner, a 714-foot bulk cargo ship, suffered a marine casualty and struck the Mud Lake Junction Light with their bow. The vessel, which was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident, reported there were no injuries on board. The vessel is currently anchored and reported that no pollution was caused by the incident.



Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded with boats from Station Sault Ste. Marie, a helicopter from Air Station Traverse City and the Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, homeported in Sault Ste. Marie. The Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service has closed the St. Marys River from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes until the vessel can be safely moved from the channel.



