Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call [Image 3 of 3]

    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 81st TRW command chief, answer questions during the Commander’s All Call at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 25, 2024. During the commander’s call, Pope discussed important updates and his shared vision for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8311063
    VIRIN: 240325-F-TI822-1055
    Resolution: 5037x3358
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call
    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call
    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT