U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 81st TRW command chief, answer questions during the Commander’s All Call at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 25, 2024. During the commander’s call, Pope discussed important updates and his shared vision for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8311063 VIRIN: 240325-F-TI822-1055 Resolution: 5037x3358 Size: 4.74 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.