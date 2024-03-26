81st Training Wing Commander’s All Call

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, speaks with Keesler personnel during the Commander’s All Call at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 25, 2024. During the commander’s call, Pope discussed important updates and his shared vision for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 09:40
Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
