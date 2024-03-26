Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank [Image 1 of 2]

    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank

    TURKEY

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation of the number '39' for an official wing photo Mar 28, 2024. The 39th Air Base Wing mission is to defend NATO's Southern Flank. To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the NATO alliance’s founding, the units of Incirlik AB posed for a group formation and photo on the flight line. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate 39 ABW integration with Turkish Air Force’s 10th Tanker Base Command and other tenant NATO commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 06:14
    Photo ID: 8310836
    VIRIN: 240328-F-TO640-1129
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.18 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank
    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Anniversary
    39 ABW
    Partnership
    NATO Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT