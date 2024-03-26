Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank

Members from the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation of the number '39' for an official wing photo Mar 28, 2024. The 39th Air Base Wing mission is to defend NATO's Southern Flank. To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the NATO alliance’s founding, the units of Incirlik AB posed for a group formation and photo on the flight line. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate 39 ABW integration with Turkish Air Force’s 10th Tanker Base Command and other tenant NATO commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

