Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank

NATO partners from Türkiye, the U.S., Poland and Spain stand together to celebrate NATO’s 75th founding anniversary, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 28, 2024. NATO is the indispensable alliance for transatlantic and homeland security, contributing to global security and defending shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

