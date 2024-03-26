Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2]

    Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank

    TURKEY

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    NATO partners from Türkiye, the U.S., Poland and Spain stand together to celebrate NATO’s 75th founding anniversary, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 28, 2024. NATO is the indispensable alliance for transatlantic and homeland security, contributing to global security and defending shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 06:14
    Photo ID: 8310837
    VIRIN: 240328-F-TO640-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.14 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 61
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik units celebrate NATO 75th Anniversary at NATO’s Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Incirlik
    NATO Aircom
    NATO 75
    NATO Photo Day

