Senior Airman Caleb Wohletz, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8310774
|VIRIN:
|240323-F-VY794-6741
|Resolution:
|7573x5048
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining a Bomber Task Force [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
