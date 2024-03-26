51st Fighter Wing Hosts Spouse Immersion Tour

Spouses from the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a photo during a spouse tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2024. During the event, spouses visited the flightline and gained firsthand experience with the 51st FW aircraft essential for executing the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

