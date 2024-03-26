Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Fighter Wing Hosts Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Spouses from the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a photo during a spouse tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2024. During the event, spouses visited the flightline and gained firsthand experience with the 51st FW aircraft essential for executing the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 01:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Fighter Wing Hosts Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    51st Fighter Wing
    Spouses Tour

