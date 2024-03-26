Spouses from the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a spouse immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2024. The tour familiarizes spouses with the 51st FW mission, empowering them with the knowledge to more effectively support their spouses in their roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8310708
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-YU621-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing Hosts Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT