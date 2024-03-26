The Las Pulgas Landfill located at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The Las Pulgas Landfill began operating in 1971 and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board began regulatory oversight of the landfill in 1974. The landfill serves as the primary waste disposal site for municipal soild wastes generated within the boundaries of MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 20:07 Photo ID: 8310496 VIRIN: 240327-M-EF648-1006 Resolution: 6172x4115 Size: 15.22 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Pendleton Las Pulgas Landfill [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.