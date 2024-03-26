Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Las Pulgas Landfill [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Pendleton Las Pulgas Landfill

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Las Pulgas Landfill located at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The Las Pulgas Landfill began operating in 1971 and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board began regulatory oversight of the landfill in 1974. The landfill serves as the primary waste disposal site for municipal soild wastes generated within the boundaries of MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    conservation
    garbage
    Landfill
    Marines
    garbadge

