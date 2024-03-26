U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Lawrence Jack Overley Interment Ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, U.S. Pacific Fleet Reserve deputy commander, salutes a U.S. flag during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 27, 2024. The ceremony honored the life of U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Lawrence Jack Overley, who served on the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft during World War II. The USS Oklahoma suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Overley on July 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

