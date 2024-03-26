U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Lawrence Jack Overley Interment Ceremony

A headstone for U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Second Class Lawrence Jack Overley taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 27, 2024. Overley served on the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft during World War II. The USS Oklahoma suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Overley on July 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024
Date Posted: 03.27.2024
Photo by SSgt Blake Gonzales