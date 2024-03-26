50th ARS refuels Thunderbirds en route to Tampa Bay AirFest

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Clark, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" pilot, flies next to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over Mississippi, March 27, 2024. The Thunderbirds were en route to MacDill to headline Tampa Bay AirFest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Location: TAMPA, FL, US