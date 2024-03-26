Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS refuels Thunderbirds en route to Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 8 of 9]

    50th ARS refuels Thunderbirds en route to Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Clark, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" pilot, flies next to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over Mississippi, March 27, 2024. The Thunderbirds were en route to MacDill to headline Tampa Bay AirFest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 20:03
    Photo ID: 8310467
    VIRIN: 240327-F-TE518-1362
    Resolution: 4964x3971
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS refuels Thunderbirds en route to Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    KC-135
    Air Force
    Tampa
    AirFest

