U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luis Moreno of he 4th Expeditionary Support Command reviews a casualty card during a situational tactical exercise (STX) as part of the Best Warrior Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The STX lanes included multiple warrior tasks and battle drills including reacting to contact, weapon functions and clearing, and medical treatment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 18:45 Photo ID: 8310397 VIRIN: 240327-A-HK173-6289 Resolution: 3824x5736 Size: 10.87 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.