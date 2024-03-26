Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luis Moreno of he 4th Expeditionary Support Command reviews a casualty card during a situational tactical exercise (STX) as part of the Best Warrior Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The STX lanes included multiple warrior tasks and battle drills including reacting to contact, weapon functions and clearing, and medical treatment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 18:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    MCB Camp Pendleton

