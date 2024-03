U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Joel Gaddie of the 4th Expeditionary Support Command applies a tourniquet during a situational tactical exercise (STX) as part of the Best Warrior Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The STX lanes included multiple warrior tasks and battle drills including reacting to contact, weapon functions and clearing, and medical treatment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 18:45 Photo ID: 8310392 VIRIN: 240327-A-HK173-7801 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 11.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.