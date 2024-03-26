Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Bryce Cole of the 4th Expeditionary Support Command smiles after completing a ruck march as part of the Best Warrior Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The ruck march covered 12 miles over San Onofre Mountain with a standard completion time of three hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8310388
    VIRIN: 240327-A-HK173-1792
    Resolution: 4480x2987
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    MCB Camp Pendleton

