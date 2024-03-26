Reserve Soldiers Compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Luis Moreno of the 4th Expeditionary Support Command runs towards the finish line for the ruck march as part of the Best Warrior Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2024. The ruck march covered 12 miles over San Onofre Mountain with a standard completion time of three hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US