Eye in the Sky

Sgt. Kaylee Cason, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), monitors surface contacts from inside a CH-53E Super Stallion in the Gulf of Thailand, Mar. 1, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

