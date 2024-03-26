Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eye in the Sky [Image 3 of 3]

    Eye in the Sky

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Sgt. Brandon Carmona, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), monitors surface contacts from inside a CH-53E Super Stallion in the Gulf of Thailand, Mar. 1, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:15
    Photo ID: 8309845
    VIRIN: 240301-N-JS660-3593
    Resolution: 8089x5393
    Size: 27.34 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eye in the Sky [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    Aircrew
    Marines
    VMM 165
    Mastiff

