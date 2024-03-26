Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Fleet commander visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 8]

    2nd Fleet commander visits Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, receives a brief on the capabilities of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, while meeting with key leadership to discuss warfighting abilities, March 26, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    This work, 2nd Fleet commander visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

