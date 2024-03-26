2nd Fleet commander visits Naval Station Mayport

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, receives a brief on the capabilities of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, while meeting with key leadership to discuss warfighting abilities, March 26, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

