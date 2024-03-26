Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Fitness Center conducts Shelter in Place drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Garrison Fitness Center conducts Shelter in Place drill

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Staff from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Fitness Center conducted a shelter-in-place drill on March 26, to assess its emergency response plan, identify areas for improvement, and increase overall preparedness and safety awareness. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

