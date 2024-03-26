Staff from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Fitness Center conducted a shelter-in-place drill on March 26, to assess its emergency response plan, identify areas for improvement, and increase overall preparedness and safety awareness. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8309683 VIRIN: 240326-A-LO645-9487 Resolution: 5766x3078 Size: 2.36 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Fitness Center conducts Shelter in Place drill [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.