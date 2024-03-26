NH Army National Guard aviation unit departs for State Partnership Program exchange with Cabo Verde

Soldiers of the 238th Medevac Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, load a C-130 Hercules aircraft with cases of gear and personal protective equipment for an exchange between Cabo Verdean military personnel and leadership March 26, 2024. Two contingents comprising 29 Guardsmen have traveled to the island of São Vicente for the month-long “Granite Falco” training exercise, which highlights the second year of the New Hampshire National Guard-Cabo Verde State Partnership Program. Dozens of boxes of PPE were donated for the exercise by the state of New Hampshire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Location: CONCORD, NH, US