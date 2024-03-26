Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Army National Guard aviation unit departs for State Partnership Program exchange with Cabo Verde [Image 1 of 4]

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Soldiers of the 238th Medevac Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, load a C-130 Hercules aircraft with cases of gear and personal protective equipment for an exchange between Cabo Verdean military personnel and leadership March 26, 2924. Two contingents comprising 29 Guardsmen have traveled to the island of São Vicente for the month-long “Granite Falco” training exercise, which highlights the second year of the New Hampshire National Guard-Cabo Verde State Partnership Program. Dozens of boxes of PPE were donated for the exercise by the state of New Hampshire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

