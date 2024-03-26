Richard Martin, AMC’s director of supply chain management, gives opening remarks to Organic Industrial Base commanders during the OIB Commander’s Summit at Redstone Arsenal, March 19-20. The summit synchronizes and concentrates efforts across the 23 depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, including the most wide-ranging modernization initiative in the OIB's history.



(U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8309630 VIRIN: 240320-A-NF979-7231 Resolution: 4000x2423 Size: 1.53 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Organic Industrial Base charts strategic trajectory [Image 2 of 2], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.