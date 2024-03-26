Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Organic Industrial Base charts strategic trajectory [Image 2 of 2]

    Organic Industrial Base charts strategic trajectory

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Richard Martin, AMC’s director of supply chain management, gives opening remarks to Organic Industrial Base commanders during the OIB Commander’s Summit at Redstone Arsenal, March 19-20. The summit synchronizes and concentrates efforts across the 23 depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, including the most wide-ranging modernization initiative in the OIB's history.

    (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

    AMC
    Richard Martin
    OIB Modernization

