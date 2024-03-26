Organic Industrial Base charts strategic trajectory

Photo By Eben Boothby | Richard Martin, AMC’s director of supply chain management, gives opening remarks to...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Richard Martin, AMC’s director of supply chain management, gives opening remarks to Organic Industrial Base commanders during the OIB Commander’s Summit at Redstone Arsenal, March 19-20. The summit synchronizes and concentrates efforts across the 23 depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, including the most wide-ranging modernization initiative in the OIB's history. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Leaders throughout the Army sustainment enterprise are strategically crafting decisions to ensure the Organic Industrial Base's ability to support current, surge and future Army readiness requirements.



Army Materiel Command's leadership recently organized the OIB commander’s summit at Redstone Arsenal, March 19-20, to synchronize modernization efforts across the Army’s 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants.



“When talking to leadership and stakeholders, you must stress the importance of the capability you deliver to the nation and allies,” Marion Whicker, AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general, told the assembled OIB commanders. “What you provide is crucial to meeting national demands. Remaining prepared and pertinent to the nation's requirements is essential.”



The gathering allowed commanders from across the OIB to exchange information and collaborate with AMC leaders on various modernization efforts, including infrastructure improvements, facility investments, data visualization tools, environmental considerations and OIB performance metrics.

By bringing together OIB leaders from throughout AMC’s four lifecycle management commands, the summit serves as a platform for sharing experiences, learning, and receiving updates directly from AMC leaders on key priorities like core workload, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain optimization.



“The importance and value of the OIB, specifically the depots, arsenals and ammunition plants, are at an all-time high and growth,” said Richard Martin, AMC’s director of supply chain management. “This summit is not about where we are today, but where we are trying to go. What you do to ensure the reliability and availability of the equipment does affect readiness for the Army.”



The Army initiated its 15-year OIB Modernization Implementation Plan last October, focusing on bringing facilities, processes, and workforce capabilities into the 21st century. This initiative involves integrating industry best practices and refining human capital management structures to optimize workforce skills and capabilities and leveraging data analytics to allow commanders to make informed, near-real-time decisions.