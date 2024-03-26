Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Connecticut Veterans inducted into state hall of fame class of 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    12 Connecticut Veterans inducted into state hall of fame class of 2024

    ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and other local political leaders pose for a photo with the 12 veterans inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, class of 2024, following a ceremony at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Rocky Hill, Connecticut Jan. 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:02
    VIRIN: 012524-Z-UQ901-1002
    Location: ROCKY HILL, CT, US
    This work, 12 Connecticut Veterans inducted into state hall of fame class of 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

