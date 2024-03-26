U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and other local political leaders pose for a photo with the 12 veterans inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, class of 2024, following a ceremony at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Rocky Hill, Connecticut Jan. 25, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8309614 VIRIN: 012524-Z-UQ901-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 17.69 MB Location: ROCKY HILL, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 Connecticut Veterans inducted into state hall of fame class of 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.