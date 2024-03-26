Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird #7 arrives for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 6 of 8]

    Thunderbird #7 arrives for Tampa Bay AirFest

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, left, and Staff Sgt. Khari Coleman, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” pilot and dedicated crew chief, arrivie at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2024. The Thunderbirds are the headlining demonstration team at Tampa Bay AirFest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8309501
    VIRIN: 240326-F-WT071-1007
    Resolution: 3685x2457
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird #7 arrives for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    AMC
    18AF

