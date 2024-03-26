Thunderbird #7 arrives for Tampa Bay AirFest

An F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” taxies on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2024. The Thunderbirds are the headlining demonstration team at Tampa Bay AirFest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

