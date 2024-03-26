A candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walks through a wooded area during land navigation testing as part of Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina January 17, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8309376
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-OP908-9623
|Resolution:
|3600x2655
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|HOFFMAN, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Candidates Tested During Land Navigation [Image 12 of 12], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
