A candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School checks his compass during land navigation testing as part of Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina January 17, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 08:22 Photo ID: 8309367 VIRIN: 240117-A-OP908-7865 Resolution: 3600x2477 Size: 5.2 MB Location: HOFFMAN, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Forces Candidates Tested During Land Navigation [Image 12 of 12], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.