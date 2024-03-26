Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group [Image 2 of 5]

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic talks during a NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central executive steering group meeting aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples March 20, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 08:25
    Photo ID: 8309370
    VIRIN: 240320-N-OB687-1274
    Resolution: 3776x2712
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT