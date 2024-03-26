Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group

    ITALY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Barry Forbes, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central’s (EURAFCENT) Planning, Design and Construction director briefs Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, (NAVFAC) Atlantic during an executive steering group meeting aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples March 20, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands.

    This work, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Executive Steering Group [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

